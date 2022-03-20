The left has ruined everything

How about some of the things the left ruins and often destroys?

Black life — Like the Democratic Party historically, the left is racist. And it is so in precisely the way the word was always used -- the left believes in black inferiority. That is why they advocate policies that always result in more Blacks dying at the hands of other Blacks. That is why they believe the state must take care of Blacks more than any other group. That is why left-wing policies, from the Great Society to today, have destroyed so much of Black life, especially its family life — and they don’t care.

Black-white relations -- According to polls and according to just about every American who remembers life from about a decade ago, black-white relations were far superior then, and both groups were optimistic about relations continuing to improve. The left shattered that with its anti-white, “American is systemically racist” propaganda shouted from almost every major media and relentlessly pushed in almost every school and big business. The left knows that when blacks and whites feel good about one another, the left loses its appeal and loses elections.

Free speech -- Never before has freedom of speech been threatened as it is today. As has been true since the communist revolution in Russia, everywhere the left has gained power, from Russia in 1917 to the university and social media today, it has suppressed free speech.

Sports — Until last year, sport was a great American unifier. It was one place Americans could go and leave politics behind. Left and right, Democrat and Republican could root for the same team. No longer. The left has ruined it by radically politicizing baseball, football and basketball.

Dave Smith, Waterloo

