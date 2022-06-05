I’m responding to James Hines letter in Tuesday’s Courier poking fun at AR-15 rifle owners, and lawmakers, while using mass school shooting victims as his cudgel. Let me say I’m not a fan of AR-15 rifles. I prefer walnut stocks and blued steel. We have the Second Amendment so gun owners can overthrow the government should it usurp the powers of the people it serves. AR-15s are a good choice.

Using ABC’s statistics, there have been 12 school shootings with at least four fatalities since Columbine. Even one is too many, but in that period, using ABC’s statistics, more than 19,999,988 AR-15 owners in America used their rifles legally to protect their homes, families, for hunting, and just the joy of shooting them. My own grandson began shooting ARs when he was only about 8 or 9 years old. Now 19, he has joined the Army National Guard to serve his state and nation. Using statistics from STATISTA, which tracks such things, since 1982 there have been multiple shootings (two or more victims) by 51 rifles of all types, 26 by shotguns, and 98 by handguns. I’m a big fan of handguns, first for self defense, then the pure joy of shooting them.