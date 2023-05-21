Every now and then you meet someone who is spectacular — rarely so now that political correctness/cancel culture/transgenderism/CRT crap try dominating our country, our culture.

What are the characteristics of a spectacular human being? One who knows what sex/gender he/she is without fear of intimidation. That’s one.

Another: someone who loves himself/herself (no anonymous, self-defacing, dehumanizing pronouns here).

How about character? The will, the courage to be who one is despite mongrel shaming and whiny virtue signaling — "Oh, I really care about migrants.” No, you don’t. You’re a coward.

Someone who loves America, warts and all, because it unleashes opportunity — be what you want to be, become what you dream, or fail — only to courageously pick yourself up, start over.

Someone who courageously refuses to cave, kneel, to the Marxist-based diversity, equity, and inclusion lie. Not the CedarFalls City Council. They’re now spending $70,000+ annually plus great benefits for a DEI (divide, exclude, intimidate) officer to stop some high school kids from exercising free speech over the internet. But we feel righteous and safer now. Right, council/Mayor Green? Ditto, Waterloo Schools?

The jackals are at the gates of our city and country. Thankfully, we have spectacular Gov. Kim Reynolds.

Larry Van Oort, Cedar Falls