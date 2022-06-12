The IRS is taxing his patience

In early February I submitted my federal tax return by mail. That appears to have been a great mistake, as it has now been six months and I have been totally unable to access the status of my very large and needed refund. I have been unable to find if they have even received my return.

I have been calling the IRS hotline for more than five months and the call always ends in a hangup, except the one time I managed to talk to a human who advised me to be "patient, and not to refile."

I finally, in desperation, went to the IRS office at Tower Park. A security guard told me I needed an appointment. I told him I had been calling this office for 20 weeks and the answering machine said they would not be answering calls. I then asked if they were there at all, and he assured me they were, but that "I needed to call for an appointment," which I had been doing for five months.

I tend to doubt that if I owed the IRS money they would be so patient.

Ronald Orf, Tripoli

