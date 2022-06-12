 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

The IRS is taxing his patience

  • 0
LTE

In early February I submitted my federal tax return by mail. That appears to have been a great mistake, as it has now been six months and I have been totally unable to access the status of my very large and needed refund. I have been unable to find if they have even received my return.

I have been calling the IRS hotline for more than five months and the call always ends in a hangup, except the one time I managed to talk to a human who advised me to be "patient, and not to refile."

I finally, in desperation, went to the IRS office at Tower Park. A security guard told me I needed an appointment. I told him I had been calling this office for 20 weeks and the answering machine said they would not be answering calls. I then asked if they were there at all, and he assured me they were, but that "I needed to call for an appointment," which I had been doing for five months.

I tend to doubt that if I owed the IRS money they would be so patient.

People are also reading…

Ronald Orf, Tripoli

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Honesty is the best policy

Honesty is the best policy

The book, “Credibility,” lists honesty as its No. 1 attribute. Whether in personal relationships, business, politics, or education, once a per…

The pandemic and a new world order

The pandemic and a new world order

Last month, several U.S. politicians condemned the Biden-backed World Health Organization global pandemic treaty that would surrender U.S. sov…

The joy of shooting

The joy of shooting

I’m responding to James Hines letter in Tuesday’s Courier poking fun at AR-15 rifle owners, and lawmakers, while using mass school shooting vi…

Don't let Democrats distract you

Don't let Democrats distract you

To distract from the many failures of Biden/Harris, Democrats attack thinking people of racism and paranoia. The Courier recently printed one …

Police should enforce muffler laws

Police should enforce muffler laws

In Gary Kroeger's column May 22, he mentioned "a truck with straight pipes went roaring through the intersection, smoking." It's full illegal,…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News