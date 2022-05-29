Don’t ask “why,” ask “how.” How did this person get a high-powered, high-capacity weapon? How can someone get a weapon without training, registration, background checks, or insurance? It’s because we allow it. We could stop it, but we collectively choose not to. It’s more important for us to worship at the idolatrous altar of The Gun than to protect the lives of children. Politicians fear they might get voted out if they support these necessary rules. I think they should instead fear getting voted out if they fail to support changes to our gun culture.

We are not likely to see the bloody reality of this shooting. But what if some of these Texas parents made the heart-wrenching choice to allow Americans to see the results of an unfettered gun culture? Back in 1955, 14-year-old Emmitt Till was killed by white supremacists, and his mother made the incredibly brave decision to allow an open casket so America could see what racism did to her son. Her courage helped awaken Americans to the deadly evil of racism. I believe at least some hearts could be changed if we all saw the horrific carnage we allow and vote for, election after election.