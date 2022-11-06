The hypocrisy of Sen. Charles Grassley

"The nation has already decided that it needs a new president. That was resolved in November. What it is witnessing this week is evidence that it also needs a new Republican Party. One with members who put country, honor and duty first and not their allegiance to a con man willing to toss all democratic norms when they do not serve his purpose. ... Voters should take careful note of their senators’ actions and inactions at this historic moment and pass judgment accordingly, albeit peacefully, at the ballot box. It may be the only place where justice can eventually, assuredly, appropriately, be done.” I have kept a copy of that editorial ever since to remind myself since experiencing the hypocrisy of Senator Grassley’s behavior these past few years.