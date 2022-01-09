The homeless deserve more than lip service

On May 23, Gary Kroeger wrote a column about "homeless need our help too." On Dec. 21, I caught a brief on honoring the homeless who have passed away in 2021. A great thought, only lip service to the problem! The financially able can start an ice rink, an exercise center (the SportsPlex), create a marina (estimated $800,000) and talk about a white water course! Oh wait, let's help the homeless. Apparently is only lip service.

I have driven by many places, some of which the city already owns, that could be turned into a homeless shelter or at least a conditioned space during severe weather, yet it seems more important to build recreation than to help our fellow people in need. Many of these homeless are veterans who have fought to defend the freedoms we have today. City officials have spoken of helping veterans, but this too is only receiving lip service.

I am not one who is financially able to take on such a project, nor do I have the needed influence.

Please, financially able individuals, step up and do. Turn the lip service into reality!

David Dreyer, Waterloo

