LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

The hidden truth about traffic fatalities

LTE

There was a little 10-second squeak on national TV about a massive traffic crash in Montana that killed six people and injured eight. A little brief in the July 17 Courier in fine print in the middle of the newspaper. If the same number were killed and injured in a shooting there'd be a big ballyhoo about it in all news places many times. Nothing said about "big rig" trucks involved, so I'll assume there were. Big Trucking keeps that fact out of the news as much as possible. The blame is put on a dust storm, but no mention of driving too fast for visibility. No one dares to blame too much speed for conditions, which would be correct. Few people realize how dangerous it is to be in front of or near big rigs in adverse conditions. You're  suppoed to think your safe from all harm if you just wear a seat belt. 

The July 17 Courier reports "Two avoid prison for bat attack" in which someone was seriously injured. They only got five-year suspended sentences. Someone else gets prison for simple possession of something, even though the latter didn't harm anyone or anything. A perversion of justice.

Herman Lenz, Sumner

 

