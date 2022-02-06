 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

The greed of the Me Generation

LTE

This country has become a country of "give me." Even our college athletes want to be paid, even though they are getting their educations paid for. All these college students want a free education, and our lawmakers are spending money they don't have to get votes. They should give up their scholarships if they want to enter into earning money.

The Lord said to take care of widows and orphans, not those women and men who keep having children to live on welfare. Give a man food and he will die; teach him to plant and he can live forever. Children should be taught to work, just like you teach them to bathe or brush their teeth.

These women and men that abort babies have fallen into the Me Generation and greed.

Richard Sadler, Jesup

 

