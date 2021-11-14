The facts about preventable deaths

This is in response to Gary Fober's letter from Oct. 13. He claims the young and healthy have a 99+% chance of surviving COVID-19. Laura Clawson of the Daily Kos on Oct. 15 submitted these statistics: "In September, according to the estimate released by the Peterson Center on Healthcare and the Kaiser Family Foundation, COVID-19 was the top cause of death for people aged 35 to 54, second on the list for people 25 to 34 and 55 to 64, and third for people 65 and older. It was fourth for people aged 15 to 24, sixth for children 5 to 14, and seventh for children 1 to 4. More than half of the 90,000 preventable deaths — 49,000 of them — occurred in September alone. Deaths declined somewhat in October, but we’re still talking about a seven-day average more than 1,600 deaths per day. Most of them preventable." Attacking a professor who is striving to protect himself and his students, and fat-shaming the 40% of our population who are obese, are counterproductive and mean-spirited. When we know better, we do better.