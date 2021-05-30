 Skip to main content
The evil of Jan. 6 should be a wake-up call
The evil of Jan. 6 should be a wake-up call

I am a World War II veteran who has witnessed the unspeakable depredations inflicted by powerful authoritarian enemies bent on the destruction of freedom and the right to exist and prosper under any code of laws but their own.

Many Americans were killed or maimed, among them my friends and colleagues, in the defense of our freedoms guaranteed in our Constitution.

After more than70 years of accord and liberty, the Gorgon’s head is once again turning back to the times of evil.

Sen. Liz Cheney has been purged from the party chairpersonship because she refused to submit to the deliberate lies concerning voter fraud, as well as her citations of constitutional law which prohibits abuse of responsible freedom.

Republican strategists lead half of our Senate and have adamantly refused to consider all proposals initiated by Democrats. This imposes a single-party dictatorship with demagogic ex-President Trump as dictator. He who engineered the Jan. 6 attempted coup d’état on our nation.

Those who would destroy our democracy from within are assiduously at work making ruinous pledges to the insecure and the uninformed. As Americans we must take heed and resist whenever and wherever such treason arises, or else allow ourselves to become enslaved.

Arthur Frick, Waverly 

