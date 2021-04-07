The Equality Act and Scripture

In response to Ron Spears' criticisms regarding use of Scripture in my letter urging rejection of the so-called “Equality Act,” I call attention to two key principles of Biblical interpretation.

The first recognizes the distinction between the moral law regarding human sexual behavior and the cleansing laws regarding Jewish dietary practices. Spears' equating the biblical prohibition of homosexuality with the prohibition of eating unclean animals is naïve. Any fair-minded Bible student recognizes the distinction.

The second principle states that a biblical teaching must be confirmed by “the wholeness of Scripture.” Thus, given the topic of sexual preference and behavior, it is necessary to test the truth of the Equality Act in the light of references throughout Scripture which deal with the issue of homosexuality (see 10 key passages from Genesis 19 through Jude 5-7).

Spears believes the Equality Act will ensure equal protection for all people. Quite the contrary. This legislation would remove the current protection for women and girls with regard to restrooms, locker rooms, homeless shelters and prisons as well as women's sports.

If protecting the more vulnerable in our society is our intention, we must urge the defeat of the so-called Equality Act.

the Rev. Duane R. Lindberg, Waterloo

