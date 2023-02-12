Richard Wurmbrand was a 20th-century pastor imprisoned by the Communist government in Romania. Upon studying the writings of Karl Marx, Wurmbrand wrote the book “Marx and Satan” revealing Marxism’s intent of destroying mankind. It seems history concurs with Wurmbrand.

The World Economic Forum’s “Great Reset” is to establish global eco-communism via the United Nations’ 17 sustainability goals, also called Agenda 2030. These are implemented through Marxist dialectics: First, each “problem” is created, or exaggerated, so people “react” and facilitate the desired “solution.”

Gas stoves allegedly harm asthmatic children; now gas stoves must be banned. The Waterloo City Council learned that conversion therapy was blamed for suicides, so they might ban the First Amendment right of those supporting such therapy. But notice no such concern over suicides caused by the guilt from abortion – because virtue signaling is about societal engineering, not justice.

The bankers who recklessly expanded global debt now plan to control your digital social credit scores through environmental, social, governance (ESG). Elite planners want you to eat bugs and monitor your energy consumption within “smart-cities” in the pursuit of “net zero” carbon usage while they fly private jets to Davos and feast on steak.

Wake up.

Jeffery Fischels, Cedar Falls