The election was stolen; fight back

The election of 2020 was stolen, yet few care. Mike Lindell had his attorneys prepared a Supreme Court complaint that he wants every state's attorney general to sign. He wants you to contact your attorney general. You can read the complaint and all the exhibits at frankspeech.com.
The sheriff of Racine County, Wisconsin, has filed felony charges against five of six Wisconsin election commission members for harvesting over 50,000 votes illegally from retirement homes. And it goes on and on.
Bryan Mueller, Waterloo