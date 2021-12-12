 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

The election was stolen; fight back

  • 0
LTE

 

The election of 2020 was stolen, yet few care. Mike Lindell had his attorneys prepared a Supreme Court complaint that he wants every state's attorney general to sign. He wants you to contact your attorney general. You can read the complaint and all the exhibits at frankspeech.com.

The sheriff of Racine County, Wisconsin, has filed felony charges against five of six Wisconsin election commission members for harvesting over 50,000 votes illegally from retirement homes. And it goes on and on.

Bryan Mueller, Waterloo

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Keep the punch bowl excrement free

Keep the punch bowl excrement free

I am chagrined that the WCF Courier would allow Chris Simenson to put excrement on your pages, (“Thanks for nothing,” Nov. 28). I have known S…

Iowa Nice is a myth

Iowa Nice is a myth

In his recent hit job aimed at liberals with his interpretation of “Iowa Nice,” Beryl Richards left out a few details. When talking about the …

Democracy is a gift to the people

Democracy is a gift to the people

During this time of removing statues of historical icons, rewriting history to suit the opinion of small groups of citizens, we must remember …

Fear mongering on COVID

Fear mongering on COVID

The country of Sweden having 1.2 million children has had no child die from COVID while having no mask mandate, in school teaching, giving chi…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News