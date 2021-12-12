 Skip to main content
The Earth can't support this many people

Current statistics show that if the present standard of living for just the “average” European or American (not including the wealthy or obscenely rich) were extended to just two billion people, only then could humans live sustainably with the resources our planet can provide. And here we are, fast approaching eight billion.

Yet, capitalism, a system based on growth and consumption, has taken control of financial and political systems worldwide; growth is its life blood. Then there’s the battle over abortions, some insisting women must have children (growth) even if in no position to care for them. Most major religions seek growth. And on and on. We consider growth sacred.

But most young people understand that evolution is a natural process. Any species that becomes wildly over-abundant will inevitably face vast reductions, one way or another. And of course, the most vulnerable always suffer first and the worst. Too much competition for living space and resources (including clean air/water/energy) leads to more intense alienation and friction within, more wars throughout, and greater increases in virulent diseases caused by many humans integrating worldwide and many living closer and closer together.

Thankfully, many of our youth have begun connecting the dots.

Mary McBee, Tama

 

