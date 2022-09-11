The dangerous progressive agenda

No law, order, culture, good old days with progressives/Democrats. Here’s why:
- Fractured America’s stabilized southern border emboldening mob-like entry — 5 million+ illegal aliens from 160+ countries carrying diseases, drugs, weapons.
- Enriching Mexican children-trafficking, women-raping cartels — $200 million+ weekly.
- USA — Third highest murder rate in the world; subtract five biggest Democrat-run cities — we’re 189th out of 193.
- Decimated minority-owned businesses/neighborhoods through BLM pillage and plunder.
- Giving CCP-sourced (Chinese Communist Party) fentanyl “free entry”—causing 80%+ of Iowa’s opioid deaths.
- Handed CCP military secrets/technology ($7 billion+ of top-security military equipment abandoned in Afghanistan). Killed 13 Americans. Deserted countless others. Unvetted thousands let into American neighborhoods.
- Children shamed/pushed into unproven vaccinations.
- Passed inflation-exploding laws crushing all economic sectors while ripping our low/ middle classes — food, rent, energy up 10%+ monthly. 2023 food shortages predicted.
- Killed America’s low-cost energy independence. Winter’s coming!
- Destroying beauty in America — tearing down statutes, defacing buildings, burning churches, cancelling books.
- Attacks on Catholic Churches since May 2020: 207; 70 since May 2022. Zero investigations.
• Promoting CRT.
Vote Progressive/Democrat?
Larry Van Oort, Cedar Falls