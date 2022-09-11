 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

The dangerous progressive agenda

  • 0

No law, order, culture, good old days with progressives/Democrats. Here’s why:

  • Fractured America’s stabilized southern border emboldening mob-like entry — 5 million+ illegal aliens from 160+ countries carrying diseases, drugs, weapons.
  • Enriching Mexican children-trafficking, women-raping cartels — $200 million+ weekly.
  • USA — Third highest murder rate in the world; subtract five biggest Democrat-run cities — we’re 189th out of 193.
  • Decimated minority-owned businesses/neighborhoods through BLM pillage and plunder.
  • Giving CCP-sourced (Chinese Communist Party) fentanyl “free entry”—causing 80%+ of Iowa’s opioid deaths.
  • Handed CCP military secrets/technology ($7 billion+ of top-security military equipment abandoned in Afghanistan). Killed 13 Americans. Deserted countless others. Unvetted thousands let into American neighborhoods.
  • Children shamed/pushed into unproven vaccinations.
  • Passed inflation-exploding laws crushing all economic sectors while ripping our low/ middle classes — food, rent, energy up 10%+ monthly. 2023 food shortages predicted.
  • Killed America’s low-cost energy independence. Winter’s coming!
  • Destroying beauty in America — tearing down statutes, defacing buildings, burning churches, cancelling books.
  • Attacks on Catholic Churches since May 2020: 207; 70 since May 2022. Zero investigations.

People are also reading…

• Promoting CRT.

Vote Progressive/Democrat?

Larry Van Oort, Cedar Falls

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Learn how to read a book

Learn how to read a book

Author and academic John Agresto write: "I vividly remember reading in a biography of Abraham Lincoln that he preciously studied Shakespeare, …

Biden setting spending records

Biden setting spending records

I give credit where credit is due, so I want to congratulate Joe Biden for spending the most money out of any president ever within his first …

Taxpayers will foot the bill

Taxpayers will foot the bill

Although the Biden administration won’t say who will pay for their student loan forgiveness program, I think I’ve got if figured out.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News