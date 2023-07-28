Call me a curious guy. How soon will we all burn to death because of "climate change" when the climate has been changing for hundreds of thousands of years? How many trillions of dollars will we spend for absolutely no return, when China, the earth's biggest polluter, is left to go unchecked? Why do we give so much importance to women's reproductive rights and their right to privacy while we destroy so many unborn fetuses and wonder where are their rights? And, where is the public's, the military's, and the work force's "right to privacy" when so many were "mandated" to get the COVID shots or lose their jobs, right to travel, or be dismissed from the military to get a shot that doesn't work? Why doesn't the vaccine prevent us from getting COVID or from transmitting it to others, and better yet, please explain the many "mysterious" illnesses and deaths that are occurring now? Are you Democrats curious at all as to why the Democratic National Committee won't allow any Democrat to debate President Biden? I'm really curious, why aren't you? I want the absolute best for this country, for everyone, and not just the ones in power. More to come.