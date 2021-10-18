The carnage on the highways

A citizen just carrying a gun or knife is no reason for the cops to shoot the citizen. I’ll bet the citizen did not initiate that new policy of cops running their squad cars over citizens. This is something sneaked in under the radar by the cops themselves because there is no organized opposition to their tyrannical kill-the-citizen policies. I don’t think Hitler’s Gestapo even did that.

That anti-abortion law in Texas sounds like something from the Taliban law. I hope enough women are outraged about it and vote their oppressive Republican lawmakers out of office.

Texas has that 85 mph speed limit on some highways and also a higher than average fatality rate per miles of travel. However, I never hear the radical religious extremists find anything wrong with the carnage that comes from it. There’s nothing in the Bible that says you cannot drive your machine as fast as it will go. The only narrow-minded thing they know is their tyrannical control over women’s wombs.

The ancient writers of the Bible didn’t foresee a time when everyone uses a deadly machine when traveling, capable of killing other people.

Herman Lenz, Sumner

