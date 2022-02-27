The Biden economy is anything but healthy

The Biden economy is healthy. Really?

The title and the first and last sentences of Fred Abraham’s opinion column on Feb. 20 caught my eye and made me chuckle. Abraham states that he has been teaching economics for 49 years. He also hopes Biden haters never had his economics class. Between those first and last sentences, he professes many points that seem uncharacteristic of a capable economics professor as well as an apparent lack of understanding of American government.

A capable president does not renominate Jerome Powell for Federal Reserve Chairman insuring a continuation of current monetary policy.

A capable president controls fiscal policy by the use of the presidential veto of the budget bill submitted by Congress, thus applying pressure on Congress to control spending by resubmitting a compromise spending bill.

A capable president does not cancel oil and gas pipelines and leases leading to lower oil supplies and then proceed to crush the supply chain by firing truckers and production workers because they refuse to take a COVID shot.

A 50-year political bureaucrat like President Biden is just not capable anymore. Maybe a politically biased, 49-year educational bureaucrat teaching college economics isn’t either?

Jim Niebergall, Buckingham

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0