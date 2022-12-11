The almighty dollar is destroying our nation

Why do the socialist, communist congressional members want to destroy our U.S. Constitution? This will be done by the $1 bill.

The House has already passed HR 1 bill. The $1 bill dictates to states how elections must be run by trampling on our First Amendment rights (freedom of religion and freedom of speech), thus leaving the fate of our republic up to electoral lawyers and lobbyists.

The $1 strikes at the heart of separation of powers. It would allow Congress to create a commission to determine a code of conduct for judges of the U.S. Supreme Court. This is blatantly unconstitutional!

The $1 would also make sure that federal government eliminates civic engagement of the American public -- seeking only the approval of the political elites in Washington. That's why it is anti-American.

Call your senators to stop the $1 bill.

Sen. Grassley: (319) 232-6657

Sen. Ernst: (319) 365-4504

Marcella Gruver, Waterloo