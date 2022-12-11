 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

The almighty dollar is destroying our nation

  • 0
LTE

Why do the socialist, communist congressional members want to destroy our U.S. Constitution? This will be done by the $1 bill.

The House has already passed HR 1 bill. The $1 bill dictates to states how elections must be run by trampling on our First Amendment rights (freedom of religion and freedom of speech), thus leaving the fate of our republic up to electoral lawyers and lobbyists.

The $1 strikes at the heart of separation of powers. It would allow Congress to create a commission to determine a code of conduct for judges of the U.S. Supreme Court. This is blatantly unconstitutional! 

The $1 would also make sure that federal government eliminates civic engagement of the American public -- seeking only the approval of the political elites in Washington. That's why it is anti-American.

People are also reading…

Call your senators to stop the $1 bill.

Sen. Grassley: (319) 232-6657

Sen. Ernst: (319) 365-4504

Marcella Gruver, Waterloo

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Hunter Biden's laptop is real

Hunter Biden's laptop is real

Toni Bobulinski came on Tucker Carlson's show and said that all that is on the Hunter Biden laptop, the American people should have a right to…

Biden is a laughingstock

Biden is a laughingstock

Everybody is laughing at our president! Most of the time he doesn’t even know where he is or what he is supposed to do. He has trouble reading…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News