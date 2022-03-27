"The 1619 Project" is a revelation

Do you dislike history? If so, I cannot help you. But, if you want to learn why the United States is the way it is today, there is help. It is a book titled: "The 1619 Project."

Created by Waterloo’s own Nicole Hannah-Jones, it is a nonstop, page-turning revelation. I have read a lot about the human history of this country, but this has opened my mind to another America. In August 1619, a ship landed at Jamestown, Virginia, whose human cargo would shape a huge part of the future of what is now the U.S.A.

The arrival of those passengers began the process which has become two Americas. Usual history books have not told this story. The result is that most of us White people are ignorant of our country’s real beginning. The extensive research that the contributors to The 1619 Project have done is a crucial aspect for understanding the United States today.

Treat yourself to a life-changing discovery. Join with a few friends and discuss the book. Sharing the information presented opens one to an awareness of American society that has not been told before. This book is a jarring contribution to why the U.S.A. is what it is today.

The Rev. George Karnik, Evansdale

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0