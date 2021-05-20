Thanks, Veridian, for holding shred day

We attended Veridian’s shred day this past Saturday (May 15). We appreciate so much this twice-yearly service. Even though the lines were very long, the workers directing traffic in the Veridian parking lot were all very friendly. No one seemed to mind having to wait. The workers were doing everything they could to keep the lines moving.

The only problem was with the lights on Ansborough. People waiting to turn left were unable to do so, since people turning right from the other direction kept the lane full. The left turn lane backed up quite a ways, causing problems for people just wanting to drive through the intersection. The flow would have been much better if a couple of police officers had been there to direct traffic.

Kudos to Veridian. Please keep having shred days!

Karol Boike, Dike

