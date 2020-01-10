Thanks to volunteers

LORI JOHNSON

WATERLOO -- The 39th annual Westminster Presbyterian Church Christmas Dinner served more than 700 individuals this year.

Thank you to the more than 100 volunteers including members of Westminster as well as many community members who helped make this annual event a wonderful day and special meal for many. Individuals could dine in at Westminster or pick up a take-out meal.

It takes many hands to feed everyone and our church is grateful to all who made this wonderful event a success. A very special thank you to event chair Mary Lisa Mueller and her team at Westminster for planning and organizing the dinner as well as Dolly’s Transport who so generously provided transportation with their wheelchair/walker accessible vans to anyone needing a ride.

A big thank you to Waterloo Village Inn, Dairy Queen on West 5th Street, and Crossroads HyVee who also contributed to the dinner.

