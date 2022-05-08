 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Thanks to educators -- They are superheroes!

LTE

A huge shout out to all the educators in our schools. Last week was Teacher Appreciation Week. Every school employee is a superhero! Their super powers make a difference every day in the lives of students and their families!

Every day educators are meeting the needs of their students; the wide range of academic, social, emotional, and physical needs of their students are being met because of the collaboration of classroom teachers, supportive para-educators, school counselors, and every adult in the building!

The last three academic years have tested the skills of these dedicated professionals! This year has been especially tough with the growing target put on educators’ backs as lawmakers have called them sinister. Legislatures have passed legislation to restrict critical conversations about history and access to books that represent the diversity of students and their families. Laws targeting vulnerable LGBTQ+ students are limiting the access to opportunities for these students to participate in their education yet alone feel safe at school. It’s also discouraging when legislative priorities have not included fully funding public education.

Our school employees deserve our respect, support, and sincere gratitude every day of the school year!

Jim Young, Cedar Falls

 

