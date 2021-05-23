Thanks, Sen. Grassley, for supporting renewable energy

On behalf of the Iowa Conservative Energy Forum, I thank Sen. Chuck Grassley for his long support of renewable energy that helped Iowa recently achieve 60% of power derived from wind. Good public policy championed by Grassley helped get us to this point. More pioneering energy solutions are on the horizon.

Rural Iowa has a unique position to lead on energy innovation. On top of wind and solar, there are other opportunities to increase land productivity and yields while also reducing harmful pollutants.

We recently met with Grassley’s office about the bipartisan/bicameral Growing Climate Solutions Act as part of a virtual fly-in with Citizens for Responsible Energy Solutions. This legislation provides assistance for farmers, ranchers, and private forest landowners to monetize conservation practices and on-farm energy production. It is a voluntary solution to help farmers diversify income by participating in carbon credit markets.

The idea is supported across the political spectrum by 70+ leading conservation, agricultural and environmental organizations, and co-sponsored by Senators Grassley and Ernst and Congresswoman Miller-Meeks.