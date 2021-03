A big thank you to the folks at Payne AME Church for their kindness and for providing the place for a COVID vaccine clinic.

Rep. Ashley Hinson should not be concentrating on her re-election campaign, but instead needs to be helping vulnerable Iowans.

The majority of lawmakers in Des Moines and their supporters should stop their voter suppression and other unnecessary laws; their behavior brings shame to Iowans.

They need to help people and protect rights!

Linda Gray, Waterloo

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0