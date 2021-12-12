 Skip to main content
Thanks, Greta Thunberg, for acting on climate crisis

LTE

Dear Greta Thunberg,

I appreciate all that you do for the community. I understand that sometimes people don't agree with you, but your ability to ignore that negativity and continue to fight for what you believe in is inspirational. I believe more people should be doing something about the climate crisis, but as always people will procrastinate until the last minute to do something about it, so you speaking up right now is mind-baffling to me. And then you factor in that you have the courage to shove it in world leaders' faces? Heck yeah. Thank you for trying your best to improve the world!

Carter Seber, Evansdale

 

