Thanks for making adaptive golf tournament a success

Recently the HusomeStrong Foundation held it’s annual “Live Lucky” adaptive golf clinic and charity golf tournament. Much of the success of this event is due to the tremendous support of our local PGA golf professionals and many sponsors. Andy Devine, Nate Lubs, Monte Meyer and Zach Ward volunteered their time to coach our many clinic participants. Without their help this program would not be possible. Thank you to MercyOne for sponsoring the adaptive golf clinic and Structure Real Estate for sponsoring the charity golf tournament. I would also like to thank the many hole sponsors and players who participated in the tournament. In addition, thank you to our volunteer committee members: Jeannette Husome, Austin Husome, Jim and Sarah Langel, Lori McConville and Bob Seymour for all their help in making this event a success. Adaptive Golf Iowa is a division of the HusomeStrong Foundation and works with people who have disabilities and wish to learn or play golf. Proceeds from this event will continue to support Adaptive Golf Iowa in providing free clinics, and adaptive golf carts which make our public golf courses accessible to those with a disability.