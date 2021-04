Recently, while walking my dog at Prairie Lakes Trail, I came across brightly painted inspirational stones. They were placed prominently on park benches, and people were stopping to read the messages. My favorites were: “Today is another chance to get better,” “Turn your wounds into wisdom” and “You are your choices.” Whoever the thoughtful artist is, I’d like to say thank you from all of us walkers and runners and bikers. The trail is more beautiful because of you.