Thanks for Eight Over 80 honor!

On June 16, I was honored to be a recipient of the Eight Over Eighty Award for 2021, organized by your paper.

I would like to thank the following people and organizations for this wonderful award.

Melody Parker, Lisa Boleyn, Chris Zoeller, Meta Hemingway-Forbes, with The Courier, and its staff, along with Pat Kinney; Western Home Communities; Cedar Valley Hospice; Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa; The Diamond Event Center; and the many people who attended and supported the event. Last but definitely not least, my wife, Phyllis, who nominated me for the award.

Thank you for the many cards of congratulations I received. They were very much appreciated.

Congratulations to the other recipients. It was an honor to be included in such a phenomenal group.

I will always remember this event and cherish it forever. Thanks to all!

Donald Frazier Sr., Cedar Falls

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0