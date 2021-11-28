Thanks for bringing us down before Thanksgiving

Hey Saul (Shapiro, Opinion, Nov. 21), thanks for the Thanksgiving greetings! If anyone could toss a turd in the punch bowl it would be a liberal ex-editor, two liberal ex-professors, or one liberal TV personality (anyone for stereotypes?). I guess it was your turn. Rather than celebrating the greatest non-denominational holiday on our calendar, you had to go low and drag out the “truth” from 400 years ago. I don’t know how you can choke down a slice of turkey without a side of bile. Since the name “Thanksgiving” is a terrible misnomer, given its abysmal beginnings, perhaps we could demand Congress come up with a suitable replacement. How about a national day of fasting and contrition? Skip the festive parades and football games. I would opt for a sunset march in dark clothing stepping in unison to a mournful dirge. Where is Clayson when you need him?
For all the rest of you, Happy Thanksgiving. Enjoy this day with family and friends of all stripes and backgrounds. Be charitable and kind to those who are on hard times. Skip the politics and pass some more of that green bean casserole!
Chris Simenson, Dunkerton