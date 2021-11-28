 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letters to the Editor

Thanks for bringing us down before Thanksgiving

  • 0
LTE

Hey Saul (Shapiro, Opinion, Nov. 21), thanks for the Thanksgiving greetings! If anyone could toss a turd in the punch bowl it would be a liberal ex-editor, two liberal ex-professors, or one liberal TV personality (anyone for stereotypes?). I guess it was your turn. Rather than celebrating the greatest non-denominational holiday on our calendar, you had to go low and drag out the “truth” from 400 years ago. I don’t know how you can choke down a slice of turkey without a side of bile. Since the name “Thanksgiving” is a terrible misnomer, given its abysmal beginnings, perhaps we could demand Congress come up with a suitable replacement. How about a national day of fasting and contrition? Skip the festive parades and football games. I would opt for a sunset march in dark clothing stepping in unison to a mournful dirge. Where is Clayson when you need him?

For all the rest of you, Happy Thanksgiving. Enjoy this day with family and friends of all stripes and backgrounds. Be charitable and kind to those who are on hard times. Skip the politics and pass some more of that green bean casserole!

Chris Simenson, Dunkerton

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa needs Marsy's Law

Iowa needs Marsy's Law

Marsy’s Law ensures that crime victims have equal, constitutional rights, similarly to those accused of a crime. Right now, while one in three…

Media remains fixated on Trump

Media remains fixated on Trump

Why is it the media as well as a majority of anti-Trump people want to keep talking about him? The very folks that were happy he lost the elec…

This Congress is unforgivable

This Congress is unforgivable

I'm encouraging taxpayers to vigorously resist the endless taxation inequities imposed or contemplated by this 117th Congress, distinguished w…

Read these important books

Read these important books

One of the most useful and important books for students, educators, parents and aspiring polymaths is the 1940 classic "How to Read a Book" by…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News