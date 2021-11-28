Thanks for bringing us down before Thanksgiving

Hey Saul (Shapiro, Opinion, Nov. 21), thanks for the Thanksgiving greetings! If anyone could toss a turd in the punch bowl it would be a liberal ex-editor, two liberal ex-professors, or one liberal TV personality (anyone for stereotypes?). I guess it was your turn. Rather than celebrating the greatest non-denominational holiday on our calendar, you had to go low and drag out the “truth” from 400 years ago. I don’t know how you can choke down a slice of turkey without a side of bile. Since the name “Thanksgiving” is a terrible misnomer, given its abysmal beginnings, perhaps we could demand Congress come up with a suitable replacement. How about a national day of fasting and contrition? Skip the festive parades and football games. I would opt for a sunset march in dark clothing stepping in unison to a mournful dirge. Where is Clayson when you need him?