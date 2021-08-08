Thanks, Black Hawk County Veterans Affairs Commission

Charles and Terry Dutcher would like to thank Black Hawk County Veterans Affairs for sticking with us in a journey starting in 2017 with Kevin Dill and finishing July 2021 with Yolando Loveless. Loveless also enlisted John Ralls and Bob Steben from the state of Iowa Veterans Affairs to help us in our quest.

After three appeals, Charles had a virtual hearing in April with a veterans law judge. Yolando, Mike, and Bob were also on the call. The judge ruled in Charles’s favor saying that the gunshot wound from his being shot in Vietnam, which entitled Charles to a Purple Heart, did indeed cause musculocutaneous nerve paralysis and labeled the paralysis “service connected.” Charles got his letter from the state of Iowa last week. It was a difficult journey, not for the faint of heart. We were so fortunate to have dedicated Veterans Affairs professionals to walk the journey with us.