This Democrat thanks Gov. Kim Reynolds and the Republican Iowa Legislature for courageously passing the fetal heartbeat bill, which with notable exceptions protects pre-born human lives beginning at six weeks development, the point at which their heartbeats (over 100 per minute) can be detected via modern ultrasound technology. In so doing, Iowa is following the science regarding the undeniable humanity of the fetus.

Ultrasound technology doesn’t lie. Planned Parenthood does. In 1963, Planned Parenthood described abortion with these words: “An abortion kills the life of a baby once it has begun.” Now Planned Parenthood calls it “reproductive health care,” and abortion is its cash cow.

Protecting six-week-old human life hardly constitutes “cruelty against women,” since one of every two babies conceived is female. It’s a reasonable, humane response to evolving scientific knowledge -- separate heart activity indicates a separate life. Doctors know that every pregnancy presents them with two patients -- mother and child.

Scientific arguments for protecting the unborn will only grow stronger. Court-imposed delays notwithstanding, truth will ultimately prevail. Iowa’s heartbeat bill is the logical application of science to law. I applaud the Iowa Legislature for voting based on the latest science, not the latest Des Moines Register opinion poll.

Steve Kapler, Waterloo