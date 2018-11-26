AMY ANDERSON
WATERLOO --- Cedar Bend Humane Society would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the community for its strong and continued support. The “Help Us Help Them” event Nov. 8 raised more than $30,000 to benefit the homeless animals at the Cedar Bend Humane Society.
A special thank you to the speakers for sharing their passion and commitment to the shelter animals. Master of Ceremonies was KWWL News Anchor, Abby Turpin. The City of Waterloo, Mayor Hart and the City of Cedar Falls Mayor Brown shared the importance of the CBHS Barn Cat and TNR programs. Bruce Earnest, an ASPCA representative, shared on the importance of ASPCA’s partnership with CBHS. Joanne Koweil, CBHS Board President shared the CBHS’s vision for the coming year. Co-director Karla Beckman shared the history and financial needs of CBHS. Co-director Kristy Gardner introduced visiting CBHS furry friends: Gremmy, a Boxer and Pit Bull mix; Angie, a Rottweiler mix; Jackie, a one-eyed cat; Honey, a American Staffordshire Terrier; Gretchen, a Shih Tzu; Farrah, a Tortoiseshell and DSH mix; Brix a pit bull puppy; and Jaana a Husky and German Shepherd mix.
We have a very passionate and supportive community! Thank You!
