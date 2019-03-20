STEVEN EILERS
WATERLOO --- The Northeast Iowa Brain Injury Alliance would like to thank everyone who helped us with our third annual Trivia Throw Down March 15. Thank you to all of businesses and individuals who generously donated prizes and all the people who attended and played, helped, and brought food that night.
A special thank you to Westminster Presbyterian Church in Waterloo for use of venue, and Stuff Etc. of Waterloo for their generous contribution to our mission.
March is Brain Injury Awareness Month. Traumatic brain injury (TBI) is a major cause of death and disability in the United States. Every day 153 people in the United States die from injuries that include TBI. There are over 3.1 million people in the U.S. and over 95,000 Iowans living with long-term disabilities due to a Traumatic Brain Injury/TBI. Major causes of TBI include falls, motor vehicle crashes, assaults, sports-related concussions, family violence, and Shaken Baby Syndrome (SBS)/inflicted Traumatic Brain Injury.
19% of returning active duty veterans of the Iraq and Afghanistan wars have TBIs from blasts, motor vehicle accidents, helicopter crashes or gunshot wounds.
If you would like more information about brain injury, email us at neiabia@yahoo.com or call June at 855-444-6443.
