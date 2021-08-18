Thank veterans for planting seeds of freedom

The loss of freedom is very serious. The Afghan people will now suffer under a government in which there will be no separation of religion and state. It has been mournful for our service men and women who invested and risked their lives. Some have returned wounded and some gave their lives.

To those people we say, “Thank you!” Though your efforts seem to have evaporated, the seeds of freedom have been planted to germinate in their proper time. The schools and hospitals we built there will remind those now in power of better government founded on the principles of human rights and the rule of law that protects those rights. It is time for a re-evaluation of what America’s priorities are.

This must be done in a calm and civil manner within the constitutional confines that have protected our liberties here at home. It is time to respect our veterans for their service in questionable foreign wars, to help them integrate into our economy, and to provide aid which cannot be found in the private sector.

It is time to acknowledge how precious freedom is and how unique our representative constitutional republic is.

Phil Hanson, Waterloo

