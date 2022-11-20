 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Thank the Lord for volunteers

LTE

I know what it would be like to have everything taken from you. I live at a nursing home. All I have left in my 73 years is half a room of stuff. 

One night while I was sleeping, I tipped over my container of water. I was very upset. On my table I have books and papers I want to keep. My faithful nurse helped me right away. She put all the things on the bed. She saved everything!

It would be a terrible thing to be in a flood, tornado, plus other disasters. Thanks for volunteers.

Diane Hunemiller, Waterloo 

 

