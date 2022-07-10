Thank God that Roe v. Wade has been overturned

My heart is thrilled with joy and thanks. I am so thrilled that the Supreme Court of the United States of America finally woke up from their Satan-induced coma and overturned Roe v. Wade, that almost-50-year lie that stated it is a constitutional right to have an abortion.

I pray that all 50 states will ban abortion. Millions of babies have been aborted in these 50 years and even before Roe v. Wade. Why is this, when none of the unwanted pregnancies are the baby's fault? They did not ask to be conceived. I agree that it is very tragic when a girl or woman of any age becomes pregnant because of rape or incest, but why blame the baby? Birth the baby and then give it to the poor couples who have been praying and trying to conceive for many years.

As far as a woman's body is her own and she can do what she wants with it, let me remind you if that is your mindset, your body is not your own. You were bought with a price. Jesus Christ has bought us all with his precious blood he shed for us on the cross at Calvary.

Delores Sisk, Waterloo