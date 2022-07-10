 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Thank God that Roe v. Wade has been overturned

  • 0
LTE

My heart is thrilled with joy and thanks. I am so thrilled that the Supreme Court of the United States of America finally woke up from their Satan-induced coma and overturned Roe v. Wade, that almost-50-year lie that stated it is a constitutional right to have an abortion.

I pray that all 50 states will ban abortion. Millions of babies have been aborted in these 50 years and even before Roe v. Wade. Why is this, when none of the unwanted pregnancies are the baby's fault? They did not ask to be conceived. I agree that it is very tragic when a girl or woman of any age becomes pregnant because of rape or incest, but why blame the baby? Birth the baby and then give it to the poor couples who have been praying and trying to conceive for many years.

As far as a woman's body is her own and she can do what she wants with it, let me remind you if that is your mindset, your body is not your own. You were bought with a price. Jesus Christ has bought us all with his precious blood he shed for us on the cross at Calvary.

Delores Sisk, Waterloo

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Two separate Independence Days

Two separate Independence Days

On July 4 we celebrate the nation’s freedom day for the European settlers from Britain’s claim of control and allegiance. On June 19 African-A…

US slipping into obscurity

US slipping into obscurity

We have gone from a constitutional republic to a regime of revolving cities. We have less freedom with each passing year. Like a signpost to t…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News