Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey have the right not to have compassion for anyone, including those they think are in the country illegally.

I applaud them for transferring them to a sanctuary so they can be humanely treated. They know the ugliness of their humanity even as an elected leader.

California, a self-proclaimed "sanctuary" for immigrants/aliens must demand those jurisdictions pay for some of their state health and human services benefits budget.

Texas, Florida and Arizona have no constitutional or legal authority to spend another jurisdiction's funds.

California and other jurisdictions’ should adopt the objective standard: “What would Jesus do?” Jesus would feed his sheep and pay for it with the 10% tithe from his followers.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom et al should demand a 10% share from any transferring jurisdiction’s budget for state health and human services benefits budget.

California’s message to any non-California entity is pay rather than be cruel. Or they can do the right thing and not discriminate.

Policy: Texas, Florida and Arizona pay, preferably, in advance, California and others to do what we in America expect our government(s) to do: shoulder your responsibilities, not pass the buck.

Vernon Weems, Waterloo