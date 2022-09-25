Terrorists and and wackos and fascists, oh my

In the last 25 years this nation has survived 9-11, President Trump, a Congress full of a variety of elected wackos. Now comes "Christian nationalists," who would rise up using violence to persuade the american people to join their church.

"Humans are a marvelous curiosity. When at their very best they are sort of a low grade nickel-plated angels; at their worst they are unspeakable, unimaginable; and first and last and all the time they are a sarcasm. Yet they blandly and in all sincerity calls themselves the "noblest work of God."