 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Terrorists and and wackos and fascists, oh my

  • 0
LTE

In the last 25 years this nation has survived 9-11, President Trump, a Congress full of a variety of elected wackos. Now comes "Christian nationalists," who would rise up using violence to persuade the american people to join their church.

"Good grief."

Charlie Brown  

"Humans are a marvelous curiosity. When at their very best they are sort of a low grade nickel-plated angels; at their worst they are unspeakable, unimaginable; and first and last and all the time they are a sarcasm. Yet they blandly and in all sincerity calls themselves the "noblest work of God."

Mark Twain

Bob Black, Waterloo

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

One-sided liberals

One-sided liberals

A few weeks back, reading Fred Abraham’s “Trump defenders need an education” spoof, I find it entertaining that so many liberals are trying to…

Bring back comics

Bring back comics

The new comics page in the print edition introduced (Tuesday) is so disappointing. Please consider bringing back many favorite comics. The E-e…

Proven herself

Proven herself

Ashley Hinson has definitely proven herself in her first term in Congress, never failing to put Iowans first. She knows how the radical Democr…

Critical choices

Critical choices

Kudos to all who recognize the District of Corruption (federal government) is abundantly corrupt and unacceptably incompetent, interwoven with…

Judicial catastrophy

Judicial catastrophy

I am pro-choice and believe that Roe versus Wade being overturned was a severe judicial catastrophy 40 years after it supposedly became settle…

Vote for Admiral Michael Franken

Vote for Admiral Michael Franken

Years ago I voted for Grassley when he was someone willing to reach across party lines to do what's right for Iowans and his country. That is …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News