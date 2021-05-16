 Skip to main content
Terrace Hill fence a waste of money
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Terrace Hill fence a waste of money

LTE

A fence around Terrace Hill is being called an "enhancement"; couldn't be further from the truth. Enhancement should make more attractive, not threatening.

Besides, it is a waste of money. The Republicans in Iowa have already built a fence around the entire state. Who in their right mind would want to enter a state that supported the worst president in the history of the U.S.A., has told children don't come here and acted on the COVID pandemic slower than corn grows? Well, go ahead, put your fence up, and be sure to lock the gate so the current resident stays put.

Bob Black, Waterloo

