Ten fun New Year’s resolutions to try

LTE

Ten fun New Year’s resolutions to try:

Find the best space in the Waverly Public Library to browse a book.

Visit the library at 3:30 p.m. on an early-out Wednesday.

Ask a youngster who “Emily” is.

Challenge yourself to participate in a program.

Page through a magazine you didn’t know existed.

Stand at the garden windows to count the winter birds.

See if the snowshoes are checked out.

Learn what a graphic novel is.

Get that item that you’ve wanted from the Friends’ shop.

Thank a librarian.

Elaine Main

Waverly Public Library trustee

