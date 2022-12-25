Ten fun New Year’s resolutions to try:
Find the best space in the Waverly Public Library to browse a book.
Visit the library at 3:30 p.m. on an early-out Wednesday.
Ask a youngster who “Emily” is.
Challenge yourself to participate in a program.
Page through a magazine you didn’t know existed.
Stand at the garden windows to count the winter birds.
See if the snowshoes are checked out.
Learn what a graphic novel is.
Get that item that you’ve wanted from the Friends’ shop.
Thank a librarian.
Elaine Main
Waverly Public Library trustee