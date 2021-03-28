Tell your senators to stop the Equality Act

SOS. Calling all U.S. citizens to fast and pray for the protection of all churches, businesses, schools, day cares, hospitals, and nursing homes. Because if the Equality Act passes the U.S. Senate, all will taken over by the homosexuals, lesbians, and transgenders.

Every homosexual fired or not hired becomes a potential civil rights lawsuit.

Destruction of religious liberty: Anytime you oppose a homosexual, lesbian or transgender you could be taken to court (ask the thousands of former Christian business owners and the Christian baker). This is because the Equality Act prohibits the Religious Freedom Restoration Act of 1993 from providing a claim, defense or basis for challenging such protection, thus you will lose your First Amendment freedoms of speech and religion.

The Equality Act will allow a student to become transgender without parental consent and allow access to every school's restrooms and every girls' sports team.

Case in point: Queen Esther and the Israelites fasted and prayed to save their lives. So we can fast and pray to save the U.S. Constitution.

Call your senators to stop the Equality Act: Sen. Charles Grassley (319) 232-6657; Sen. Joni Ernst (515) 234-4574.

Marcella Gruver, Waterloo

