Summit Carbon Solutions wants to run a hazardous CO2 pipeline dangerously close to our family farm house in Wright County. A rupture in a similar pipeline in Mississippi sent 42 people to the hospital. Some sustained serious permanent lung damage.

The ethanol industry wants you to believe they are at risk of collapse if the pipelines aren’t approved. Their evidence was a study by the pro-pipeline Iowa Renewable Fuel Association. Just last month the ethanol industry announced another record year of profits and a bright future ahead.

Privately owned CO2 pipeline corporations, in total disregard of the constitution (see Iowa Code 657.1), are pushing their plan to seize private land by eminent domain, not for public gain, but for their own economic benefit. They are using threatening tactics and harassing landowners in order to get them to sign forever voluntary lease agreements. Taxpayer dollars will be used to line the pockets of a few corporate elites whose purchasing power buys them the allegiance of politicians from Des Moines to Washington, DC.

Concerned citizens need to contact your legislators in Des Moines and let your voice be heard. The next few weeks are critical.

Julie Glade, Cedar Falls