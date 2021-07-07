Tell the truth about degrading our planet

Now conservatives remaining in the Republican Party are upset that "critical race theory" might be revealed through the honest teaching of history in our schools, a theory that brings to light the many minor and tragically major injustices throughout history by races against each other ... and yes, sorry, especially by we whites.

In my view, however, teaching this theory doesn’t go near far enough. What really needs to be taught is a critical species theory, one that honestly reveals what we humans have done throughout history to this planet that we live and depend upon. But surely that would raise even more radical ire from those who cannot see truth when it slaps them up side the head