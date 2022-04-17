Tell Congress to support foreign aid

Foreign Aid is something that is often overlooked or thought to need to be downsized. Many individuals do not realize the impact that foreign aid has on the recipients. One of the purposes of foreign aid is to not only help those in need but to also build a bridge. Oftentimes, countries that receive aid become allies or trading partners in the long run. In this aspect, it clearly makes sense to send aid. Aid is not only money, but it could be supplies as well.