Tell Congress to support foreign aid

Foreign Aid is something that is often overlooked or thought to need to be downsized. Many individuals do not realize the impact that foreign aid has on the recipients. One of the purposes of foreign aid is to not only help those in need but to also build a bridge. Oftentimes, countries that receive aid become allies or trading partners in the long run. In this aspect, it clearly makes sense to send aid. Aid is not only money, but it could be supplies as well.
In the grand scheme of things, the money put aside to aid nations in need is far less than say the defense budget. The impact that the aid has lasts for years to come. Aid is meant to be temporary. As everyone needs help every now and again.
Let your congressional leaders know that keeping foreign aid in the budget is important to you. We all do better when we work together.
Lauren Bonner, Waterloo