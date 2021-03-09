Teachers should keep politics to themselves

I couldn’t agree more with the recent letter by Bill Kammeyer addressing the political rhetoric from public school teacher and Waterloo Councilman Jonathan Grieder. I recently authored an opinion piece on the need for unity and bipartisanship. I had hoped such a piece wouldn’t be necessary reading for a public school teacher, but sadly I was wrong. Grieder, an open critic of President Trump, seems to at least agree with the former president’s use of name calling on Twitter. If he can’t refrain from calling our governor “the grim reaper” on Twitter how does he refrain from doing so in the classroom? He regularly slings attacks at elected officials including posting during school hours that “Republicans hate public education.” As a Republican, the son of a public school teacher, and the product of the Waterloo Schools I can assure Grieder that’s not true. I’m thankful the majority of the school board expressed equal concern in Greider's actions. As community members we must always call out behavior like Grieder's, Republican or Democrat. Our students deserve role models in the classrooms not activists.