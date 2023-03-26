"LGBTQ books alleged target" screams the headline in Tuesday's edition of The Courier. Oh my gosh, it's the end of freedom of speech as we know it. Let's see, many parents don't want books in their public school libraries to be sexually explicit, or to include books with LGBTQ themes or gender-affirming care. I don't think these books are being banned in the state of Iowa, only the public schools. So, if parents feel it's so important that their children read these books, go to the public library or your local book store, bring it home and read it to your kids, then discuss it.

Don't allow them in the schools where my children or grandchildren might check them out. I know this is a hard concept for some to follow, but if you want your children to be educated in all things sexual, do it in the safety of your home. Teach your children to be kind to everyone instead, and quit preaching your agenda to everyone else. Do you wonder why many parents would rather opt to send their kids to private schools instead of being subject to the indoctrination of the students in public schools?