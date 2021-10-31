 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letters to the Editor

Teach the truth that America is great

  • 0
LTE

In reference to the guest column by Denny McCabe, “By all means, let’s teach the facts about white men,” in the Oct. 26 Courier:

McCabe blasts the racial attitudes and actions of white men beginning with Christopher Columbus.

Well “let’s teach the truth.” On Dec. 1, 1862, President Lincoln stated America is “the last best hope” on Earth. While millions have come to America from Africa, South and Central America and Asia, not even thousands have permanently left America to any of these continents. No doors block the exit.

The white fathers of our country: Washington, Jefferson, Madison, and Hamilton gave us a land of opportunity, liberty, justice, enumerated rights, and a beacon of light to the world. By contrast Biden, Pelosi, and Bernie Sanders have given us racial strife, economic jealousy, lawlessness, and national degradation in the name of equity.

Out of 330 school systems in Iowa, Waterloo ranks a pathetic 321, according to the website public school review.com. It is past time for the Waterloo school system to become serious in educating our youths to become productive and successful members of our society or offer them destination continents that provide more liberty, freedom, security, and opportunity while having less racism than the United States of America.

People are also reading…

Theodore Lederman, Waterloo

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lessons from Deere strike of 1986

Lessons from Deere strike of 1986

My memories of the 1986 Deere/UAW strike are still fresh for some of the worst days. After a few weeks Deere corporate decided to come to Blac…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News