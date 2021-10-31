Teach the truth that America is great

In reference to the guest column by Denny McCabe, “By all means, let’s teach the facts about white men,” in the Oct. 26 Courier:

McCabe blasts the racial attitudes and actions of white men beginning with Christopher Columbus.

Well “let’s teach the truth.” On Dec. 1, 1862, President Lincoln stated America is “the last best hope” on Earth. While millions have come to America from Africa, South and Central America and Asia, not even thousands have permanently left America to any of these continents. No doors block the exit.

The white fathers of our country: Washington, Jefferson, Madison, and Hamilton gave us a land of opportunity, liberty, justice, enumerated rights, and a beacon of light to the world. By contrast Biden, Pelosi, and Bernie Sanders have given us racial strife, economic jealousy, lawlessness, and national degradation in the name of equity.

Out of 330 school systems in Iowa, Waterloo ranks a pathetic 321, according to the website public school review.com. It is past time for the Waterloo school system to become serious in educating our youths to become productive and successful members of our society or offer them destination continents that provide more liberty, freedom, security, and opportunity while having less racism than the United States of America.

Theodore Lederman, Waterloo

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0