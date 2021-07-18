 Skip to main content
Teach the text, not criticism
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Teach the text, not criticism

LTE

University of Southern California instructor Dana Gioia writes that many years ago he interviewed British author Anthony Burgers. He asked him what the ideal literary education was. Burgers replied, “Memorizing as many poems as possible.”

Gioia deplores the replacement of memorization by critical analysis in American schooling from elementary to graduate education.

He relates that he required his USC students to memorize and recite poems from the beginning to the end of the semester, with excellent results.

“When poems are memorized and recited, it becomes obvious to both the reciter and the listener how small a part an abstract idea plays in a poem’s impact. The emotions, images, and physical sounds all carry meaning.”

A little more of Gioia’s teaching principles and a lot less of that dangerous "critical race theory" would go far in improving education in America.

It would make many concerned parents happier.

Roger Smith, Waterloo

